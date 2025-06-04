The principle at HSDC has said his decision to retire has ‘not been made lightly’ after working at the college for over a decade.

The principle, who has worked at HSDC for more than a decade, said he feels ‘the time is right to focus’ on his ‘family and personal life’ but that his ‘priority remains guiding the college through its financial recovery, laying a strong foundation for the future.’

Mike Gaston, principal and chief executive of the Havant and South Downs College.

The news comes following the turbulent financial instability at the college, which spans three campuses, resulting in ‘substantial redundancies’ and a financial health grade of ‘inadequate’.

Mr Gaston will remain in his post for the transition period while the college navigates its financial recovery after being issued a financial notice to improve (FNTI) in April.

The FNTI was put in place following the ‘serious cashflow pressures’ at the college which resulted in a deficit of £548,000 for the 2023/24 financial year.

The financial statement for 2023/24 also outlined that in order to improve the college’s financial health, cost savings of at least £2m will need to be achieved by 2025/26 to continue operating.

Mr Gaston said: "Leading HSDC has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. Working alongside an exceptional team and inspiring students, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of Further Education.”

During his time at HSDC, the college has seen two successful mergers alongside two positive Ofsted inspections and last year the setting celebrated its 50th birthday.

The principle added: “This decision has not been made lightly, but I am committed to ensuring HSDC’s continued stability and success during this transition.

“When the time comes, I am confident that new leadership will bring fresh energy and vision to HSDC, building on the achievements of the past to create an even brighter future.”

Clive Dobbin, chair of the corporation, said: “Mike’s leadership has been transformational for HSDC, shaping a resilient and ambitious institution that continues to serve its students and community with excellence.”

The Board will determine arrangements for the recruitment of a successor in due course.