Community engagement co-ordinator Sam Howard, people and organisational development partner Emma Porter, community engagement manager Abi Summers and David Going who won the cake prize

Members of the Community Engagement and People Services teams joined forces to organise these events, which launched HSDC’s efforts for the #GoodforMEGoodforFE campaign.

Favourite cakes and bakes of all varieties were available at coffee mornings on each campus, with generous staff and students helping to raise £422.70 for the cancer support charity.

As part of the events, HSDC students and staff were encouraged to nominate a local charity for the College to support over the academic year.

Community engagement manager Abi Summers and assistant principal vocational curriculum Paul Carter

Emma Porter and Abi Summers, who co-ordinated the efforts, said: ‘A huge thank you to everyone who was involved in the Macmillan Coffee Mornings.

‘We have been raising a fantastic amount of money for such a worthy cause and it has been wonderful to talk to so many colleagues about the charities which they are passionate about – all over a hot drink and a slice of cake!

‘These coffee mornings have been the start of HSDC’s commitment to the Good for ME Good for FE campaign which aims to generate £1m of social value through a sustainable programme of community action including volunteering, fundraising, charitable partnerships and acts of kindness.

The competition prize cake that was donated to a care home

Students and staff are now in the process of selecting an HSDC charity which will receive ongoing support – let’s look forward to more exciting events throughout the year!”

A heartwarming moment topped off the charity triumph after David Going from Aramark won the guess the weight of the cake competition, which featured a beautiful creation from staff and students in the College restaurant.

David guessed 3.56kg and the actual weight was 3.548kg - with his delicious winnings being sent off to residents of Hamilton House Care Home in Drayton.