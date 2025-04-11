HSDC student provides voice for his peers through magazine revival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cadellin Thomas, a second-year student at HSDC Havant, has recently revived the College’s student magazine, providing a wonderful outlet of writing for his peers.

Cadellin, who studies A Levels in Geography, English Language & Literature and Textiles revived the previously defunct ‘Havant Alternative Magazine’, rebranding it to ‘Havant Magpie’.

Speaking about what inspired him to get involved in student journalism, Cadellin said:

“During my campaign to become the Marketing Officer of Havant’s Student Union, I pledged to revive the previously shut-down magazine. Magpie, in its current form, was launched in June 2024, and has been growing steadily in popularity ever since!”

Cadellin revived the magazine after becoming the Marketing Officer of Havant's Student Union.

Magpie releases once at the end of every academic term, giving students the opportunity to write about a wide variety of different topics. The most recent edition, released for Spring 2025, contains articles from fifteen different student writers, on topics ranging from fashion to cooking. Some writers have even tackled complex political topics, such as the housing and climate crises.

Cadellin spoke passionately about the importance of student voices on a range of issues being heard via journalism:

“Extra-curricular enrichment is a great opportunity for students to develop their social skills and educational prospects, and I am confident that a student magazine provides a great space for students to learn, socialise and most importantly express themselves to a wider audience. Hopefully, in the future, Magpie can expand its current base and become a true staple of studying at HSDC.”

In addition to his role as Magpie’s Editor-In-Chief, Cadellin enjoys regularly contributing to the magazine himself. His most recent contributions have focused heavily on music - exploring the controversial backstory of the iconic house track ‘Ride On Time’ by Black Box and providing artist recommendations to readers.

Having received offers from every university he has applied for, Cadellin hopes to go on to study Media, where he can continue to develop as a creative writer:

“Journalism and creative writing have always been aspirations of mine. Working with Magpie has taught me how to effectively work in a team environment, providing me with creative and communicative skills that I’m confident will be of benefit when studying at university.”

Cadellin’s work in reviving the magazine has provided a dynamic and engaging platform for HSDC students to share their writing with their peers. By allowing students to nurture their creative skills alongside their studies, Magpie has helped to enrich their education and provide a welcoming environment for writers of all levels.