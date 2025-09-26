HSDC student shortlisted for Young Student of the Year Award

HSDC is exceptionally proud to announce that a student has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award for Young Student of the Year.

Mackenzie Bird, who went to Priory School, studied A Levels in Law, Politics and Classics at HSDC’s Havant Campus. It was recently announced by the Association of Colleges (AoC) that, out of hundreds of nationwide nominations, Mackenzie is one of just three students shortlisted for the Young Student of the Year Award.

This is a highly prestigious award aimed at College students aged 16-18, with Mackenzie being nominated by HSDC staff as a result of her incredible achievements outside of the classroom.

Mackenzie’s journey over the past few years has been incredible. After overcoming obstacles in her personal life, Mackenzie was referred to Motiv8, a charity that aims to build a brighter future for young people. The support provided by Motiv8 led to Mackenzie becoming their first Youth Adviser, giving her peers a fresh perspective on the challenges facing young people today.

Mackenzie with Suki Dhesi, Deputy Principal for Curriculum and Quality.

Mackenzie then joined the Portsmouth Youth Cabinet, and was elected Chair within just three months. She has since used this position to advocate for Portsmouth’s young people, collaborating with numerous charities and organisations across the city to amplify the voices of the youth.

In addition to this, Mackenzie also serves as a Youth Ambassador for Solent NHS, advocating for greater mental health awareness and fighting to improve the care being offered to young patients. She has also stood up to far-right extremism on behalf of Portsmouth’s youth, delivering an empowering speech at the city’s first Unity Rally.

Earlier this year, Mackenzie won the Inspirational Young Person of Portsmouth Award, an honour that she truly deserved. Being shortlisted for the AoC’s Young Student of the Year is a further recognition of her excellent work, and a real testament to the power of youth voice and resilience.

Suki Dhesi, HSDC’s Deputy Principal for Curriculum and Quality, is immensely proud of Mackenzie’s achievements, saying: “It's an honour to see Mackenzie recognised as a finalist for the Association of Colleges Young Person of the Year award. Her journey is a true testament to the power of resilience and the incredible impact a single individual can have on their community. Mackenzie transformed her own personal struggles into a powerful platform for advocacy, tirelessly working to ensure that the voices of young people in Portsmouth are not just heard, but valued.

"Mackenzie's work as the Chair of the Portsmouth Youth Cabinet and as a Youth Adviser for Motiv8 has already changed countless lives. Her support embodies the very best of HSDC's values. We are immensely proud of Mackenzie's achievements and believe this recognition is a well-deserved step towards her continued success on a national stage.”

The winners of the Association of College’s Student of the Year Awards will be announced in November.

Everybody in the HSDC community wishes Mackenzie the best of luck!