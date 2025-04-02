HSDC student wins inspirational Young Person Of Portsmouth Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every year, the Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards are given out to celebrate women who have made a positive impact in their community across a variety of categories, from the arts to education. It is a meaningful celebration of the women in Portsmouth who embody the values of empowerment, recognition and collaboration.

This year, the Inspirational Young Person Award went to Mackenzie Bird, a student at HSDC Havant. Mackenzie, who went to Priory School, currently studies A Levels in Politics, Law and Classical Civilisation, and was given the award as a result of her incredible work with local charities and organisations outside of College.

As Chair of the Youth Cabinet, Mackenzie has provided various platforms for young voices to be heard in key-decision making processes, highlighting her commitment to her peers. Alongside this, Mackenzie works as a youth adviser for Motiv8, providing support, guidance and opportunities for vulnerable young people.

Mackenzie has also used her role as a youth ambassador for Solent NHS to advocate for greater mental health awareness and improve the care being offered to young patients. A highlight of her time as a youth ambassador was her conduction of an inspection at QA Hospital.

Mackenzie Bird with her award.

She has also stood up to far-right extremism on behalf of Portsmouth’s youth, delivering an empowering speech at the city’s first Unity Rally.

Jo Morgan, CEO of Engendering Change, nominated Mackenzie for the award, stating: “Mackenzie’s ability to transform her personal adversity into leadership and advocacy roles makes her an inspiring role model, one who is helping to shape a better future for her peers and the wider community. She is truly an advocate for young people on a whole range of important issues.”

Speaking about receiving the Inspirational Young Woman Award, Mackenzie said: “I’m so honoured to be the recipient of such a prestigious award, I love working with charities and organisations to help young people, and to be recognised for my efforts really means a lot to me. I’m completely blown away by the amount of lovely comments and support I’ve received since the ceremony. It was a lovely night full of positivity with a lot of women hyping other women up!”

Everybody at HSDC is incredibly proud of Mackenzie’s fantastic achievements both in and outside of College. She embodies HSDC’s values of kindness, respect, inclusion and success that the College prides itself upon, and is truly deserving of the award.