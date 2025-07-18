HSDC's new Social Sciences building almost ready

As the academic year has come to an end, it’s important to look ahead to next year at HSDC and check out what’s in store for the students.

One of the biggest changes to College life at the Havant Campus will be the opening of the brand new building in the South East corner of campus. This new building was made possible thanks to a successful application to the Post-16 Capacity Fund, which saw HSDC secure £3.5 million in funding for the project.

The building will be a state-of-the-art teaching block, comprising ten high-tech classrooms. It will be dedicated to the teaching of the Social Sciences, including Psychology, Sociology, Law, Criminology and Health & Social Care, all of which are extremely popular at Havant.

By providing excellent facilities for these thriving subjects, HSDC seeks to ensure that its students are provided with the best possible learning environment.

HSDC Havant's new Social Sciences building.

In addition to this, the project building has been constructed with environmental considerations in mind, ensuring that existing trees are not felled whilst prioritising the use of renewable materials in construction. The block will also take advantage of energy-efficient methods of heating and ventilation to further minimise its carbon footprint.

Pete Budd, Assistant Principal for Curriculum at Havant, is very excited about the project and believes that it will be an integral part of College life:

“We’re so excited that our new Social Sciences teaching block is almost ready! The state-of-the-art classrooms will provide a fantastic, modern teaching space for our students and allow them to truly thrive in their studies.”

HSDC can’t wait to see what students think of the building once it opens!