HSDC's physicists of the future explore CERN

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Recently, a group of second year physics students from HSDC Havant and Alton College visited the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, commonly known as CERN. CERN sits on the border between France and Switzerland, just outside the iconic lakeside city of Geneva.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-day trip was an exciting opportunity for the students to explore and gain a valuable insight into the world of particle physics. A particular highlight of the visit to the facility was a chance to learn more about the Large Hadron Collider, the world’s largest particle accelerator that stretches for 17 miles in circumference underneath the French-Swiss border.

Outside of the visit to CERN, the students were able to explore the rest of Geneva, one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. From the iconic Jet d’Eau to the World Trade Organisation, the trip ended up being an enjoyable and enriching experience for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A visit to the History of Science Museum helped to supplement the visit to CERN, providing the students with a wider context of scientific knowledge for them to use alongside their understanding of particle physics.

HSDC students outside the ATLAS building at CERN.

The students were treated to breathtaking views of the city from St. Pierre Cathedral, and even got to see the United Nations’ Geneva Offices, one of the four major operation sites of the organisation.

Geoffrey Whittington, a Science lecturer at Havant Campus who accompanied the students on the trip, said: “The guided tour of CERN was a really great opportunity for students to obtain a greater understanding of particle physics. Travelling round Geneva on trams was great fun, as was taking a boat trip across the lake! The group were extremely well behaved and all had a fantastic time.”

HSDC’s vast array of residential trips are a testament to the College’s commitment to the enrichment of the education of all its learners. The visit to CERN was an invaluable experience for the students, giving them lifelong memories and the chance to see one of the most important cities in Europe.