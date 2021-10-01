Armed with homemade shields and dressed in costume, the entire Year 7 group of roughly 250 pupils from Horndean Technology College – orchestrated by their history teachers – recreated one of Britain’s most famous battles.

Dramatic deaths, epic charges and flying arrows represented by squashy balls were all included.

Julie Summerfield, Headteacher at Horndean Technology College in Barton Cross, said the children enjoyed it so much you could hear the noise from the battle from the inside the school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Battle of Hastings was re-enacted by Year 7 at Horndean Technology College Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 290921-27)

She said: ‘They absolutely loved it. I think the teachers enjoyed it as much as the children did.

‘I stood there from when it started and they totally re-enacted it how it happened.

‘They loved making the shields, they brought them in all week and you were seeing them every day and they were so proud of it.’

Standoff between the two armies. The Battle of Hastings was re-enacted by Year 7 at Horndean Technology College Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 290921-44)

Usually, the annual re-enactment would take place during a residential week in Battle in East Sussex – where the famous 1066 battle took place – but due to Covid restrictions, it took place on the school field.

Mrs Summerfield said not only did the pupils learn history by taking part in the event on Wednesday, they got the social interaction they desperately needed.

‘At the same time they learnt live history, they also made friends along the way,’ she said.

The Battle of Hastings was re-enacted by Year 7 at Horndean Technology College Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 290921-26)

‘It’s one of the reasons why we do it, to bring that social interaction.

‘They would have come from lots of different schools and it was a way for them to get to know each other and have fun with history.’