Watch as seal is spotted swimming in Hilsea moat by dog walker this morning

A SEAL was spotted taking an early morning swim in Hilsea moat.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 11:23 am

In a video captured by Cosham resident Nic Christie this morning, the seal can be seen poking its nose out of the water while swimming along the trail.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth set to host first ever climate festival in bid to tackle changes impa...

Nic, who spotted the seal when he was out for a walk, said: ‘Spotted at 7am this morning whilst walking the dogs, followed us down the moat from Portsbridge.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A still from the video by Nic Christie.

He said that the seal could be seen for a ‘good three or four minutes’, and added: ‘It was such a lovely surprise.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

Pompey