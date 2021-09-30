Watch as seal is spotted swimming in Hilsea moat by dog walker this morning
A SEAL was spotted taking an early morning swim in Hilsea moat.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 11:23 am
In a video captured by Cosham resident Nic Christie this morning, the seal can be seen poking its nose out of the water while swimming along the trail.
Nic, who spotted the seal when he was out for a walk, said: ‘Spotted at 7am this morning whilst walking the dogs, followed us down the moat from Portsbridge.’
He said that the seal could be seen for a ‘good three or four minutes’, and added: ‘It was such a lovely surprise.’