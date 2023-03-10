Hundreds of primary school students attended the EBP South’s Solent Primary Schools’ STEM Fair
Hundreds of primary school children have attended a STEM fair to explore different businesses in the local area.
The EBP South’s Solent Primary Schools’ STEM Fair, which took place on March 8 and 9, gave businesses the chance to exhibit the type of industry they work in by providing short STEM activities to give students an insight to the types of opportunities in the STEM industries.
The STEM fair was hosted in partnership with Portsmouth Water and children were able to take part in hands-on activities at Cemast, Fareham College.
James Bucknall, Senior Catchment Officer at Portsmouth Water said: ‘It’s amazing to educate future generations on where their water comes from. We hope our involvement opens their eyes to the importance of a clean, safe water supply and possibly inspires the next generation of water industry workers. This STEM event offers so much to the kids that attend. I feel privileged to be part of it.’
STEM explores industries that focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics and there were 300 primary school children in attendance.
Erawin Olie, head of science at Bedales Prep School, said: ‘It’s my tenth year attending. It is an absolute must. It’s the first trip I look for each year.’
Liam Crowther and Beth Hicks, scientists from Pall Corporation who exhibited at the event, said: ‘We are very happy to be a part of the EBP event today. It has been very rewarding being able to get the children excited about STEM, and to inspire the next generation of young scientists and engineers in a fun and exciting way. We look forward to returning next year.’