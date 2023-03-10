The EBP South’s Solent Primary Schools’ STEM Fair, which took place on March 8 and 9, gave businesses the chance to exhibit the type of industry they work in by providing short STEM activities to give students an insight to the types of opportunities in the STEM industries.

James Bucknall, Senior Catchment Officer at Portsmouth Water said: ‘It’s amazing to educate future generations on where their water comes from. We hope our involvement opens their eyes to the importance of a clean, safe water supply and possibly inspires the next generation of water industry workers. This STEM event offers so much to the kids that attend. I feel privileged to be part of it.’

The future looks bright for young people

Erawin Olie, head of science at Bedales Prep School, said: ‘It’s my tenth year attending. It is an absolute must. It’s the first trip I look for each year.’