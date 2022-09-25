STEM events set to inspire schoolpupils while helping businesses to build links with the future workforce
ASPIRING young scientists and engineers will have the opportunity to ‘Get Inspired’ at upcoming schools events.
Education Business Partnership (EBP) South have announced dates for upcoming interactive events which will provide businesses with the opportunity to strengthen their talent pipeline and give young people the chance to learn about the wide variety of career paths in their local area.
Get Inspired Portsmouth will return to Portsmouth Guildhall for its tenth year on January 25.
Sammy Ward, events and marketing manager, said: ‘Our Get Inspired events provide a hands-on way for students to experience different industries and gain an understanding of the career pathways open to them.
‘By attending these events businesses can develop their recruitment strategy and have a positive impact on the future workforce.’
EBP South’s Primary Schools’ STEM Fair will be returning to the CEMAST, Fareham College on March 8 and 9.
A registered charity whose work aims to inspire and prepare young people for the world of work, EBP South says that engaging with primary school students can help businesses to build links with the future workforce, influencing their career choices and helping to bridge the skills gap.
Richard Kennett, EBP South CEO, said: We are pleased to be returning with an engaging and varied programme of events in 2023.
‘These events provide businesses with a great opportunity to engage with students, educating them about their industry.
‘Attending these events supports schools in their delivery of careers education and helps them to meet Gatsby Benchmarks, providing students with the chance to connect with a range of business professionals and learn from their first-hand experience.’