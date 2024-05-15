Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dedication and hardwork form the foundations of a brand new nursery and preschool which has officially opened.

St John’s Church Hall, Purbrook, has welcomed a brand new nursery and preschool, JC Little Explorers, which officially opened on April 22, 2024. The formation of the nursery was a result of the closure of the previous setting that operated at the church - but the dedicated staff members worked tirelessly to push through an urgent Ofsted registration so that parents would not be without childcare.

Thankfully, the registration was successful and the team have been working extremely hard to open its doors in time for May half term. Brook-Ann Clarke, Charley Kemp, Becky Cole and Jack Court work at the nursery and the support they have received since opening has been ‘brilliant’. Brook is the manager and nominated individual at the setting. She said: “It’s been going so well. We have had numerous new children enquire and enrol at our new setting. It’s been great to see some familiar faces return to us. It really was amazing how many families waited and supported until we could re-open again. It’s brilliant - I’m back working with my colleagues - we work amazing together which is what is going to make this setting sussessful.

“It’s been a really rewarding time for me. As soon as we got the approval from Ofsted I felt so proud of myself and my team after all we had been through. I’m very well supported by the people around me which inspires me to continue growing JC Little Explorers. We have so many exciting plans ahead which we can’t wait to show off. We have a hand full of opening days coming up too to celebrate our successes.”

The nursery has a range of toys, games and learning stations which helps young children develop their understanding of play and they cater for children aged between one and five years old. The setting offers numerous programms that are catered to each child to ensure that everyone in their care receive the right type of support.