Incredible GCSE results for HSDC

South Downs Campus.

HSDC is very proud to announce another set of fantastic results for students today, with the release of GCSE and Functional Skills Mathematics and English results for its full-time students and adult learners.

These are fundamental qualifications that are vital for students to gain the knowledge and skills required for the workplace or for continuing their education journey.

This year, both our full-time students and adult learners taking GCSE Mathematics and English performed well. Both GCSE Maths and GCSE English rates outperformed 2024 national resit rates; GCSE maths by nearly 10% and GCSE English by nearly 15%.

Mike Gaston, HSDC’s Principal and CEO/Suki Dhesi, HSDC’s Deputy Principal for Curriculum and Quality, said: “Congratulations to all the students on their GCSE English and Maths results! It's clear that the hard work, commitment, and resilience have paid off, and we are incredibly proud of what they've accomplished. A huge congratulations also goes to the dedicated staff who have supported them every step of the way.

It's truly inspiring to see how these qualifications are providing a second chance for so many, opening doors to Level 3 courses, university, and job opportunities. These results are a testament to the fact that with determination, success is always within reach.”

These results reflect HSDC’s ongoing commitment to provide a supportive, enriching and welcoming environment for learners of all ages and levels.

You can find out more about our GCSE and Functional Skills courses by visiting our Course Finder: hsdc.ac.uk/course-finder/