Engineering Project Day took place on May 12 at the South Downs Campus took place on 12 May.

The event, which had returned for the first time since the pandemic, saw students demonstrating their creative engineering skills to HSDC staff, other students and more than 30 local companies.

Second-year apprentice Christopher Lympany created a small bluetooth speaker which could reach 103 decibels, and a motion-controlled light-up shelf was the design created by Level 3 Engineering student Charlie Dube.

Amelia Bond, a Level 3 student who is moving on to a four-year apprenticeship.

He said: ‘I have learned quite a lot, I have definitely learned some coding skills and electronics.

‘I have learned integral project management skills, I managed my project and got it done on time.’

Amelia Bond, a Level 3 student who is moving on to a four-year apprenticeship, created a 3D noughts and crosses game to hone skills she wanted to improve on, including

using a CNC router and a lathe.

Another engineer displaying his work was Ethan Diaper, who is studying for the Higher National Certificate in Engineering alongside working for Rochem Fyrewash.

The company, which produces and distributes engine cleaning technology, has adopted Ethan’s project design as a result of his hard work.

Production technician Ethan redesigned the nozzle testing system, slashing the time needed to test each product by around two thirds.

Ethan, who is moving on to study the Higher National Diploma, said: ‘The old system being even a few seconds slower adds up over time and costs a lot of

money. It’s been put into use at the company.’