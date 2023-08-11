Students wave the banner for South Hampshire College Group launch

The merger took place this month after positive feedback from students, parents, staff and local employers in a public consultation and a Department for Education (DfE) recommendation for the go-ahead in May of this year.

Supporters of the merger say students will benefit from an enhanced range and improved quality of courses, with more expertise on offer and improved opportunities, across the campuses at the former Fareham College, Eastleigh College and City College Southampton sites.

South Hampshire College Group’s first term starts next month.

The newly-appointed CEO of the South Hampshire College Group, Andrew Kaye said: “This merger has created a single, financially strong, responsive and ambitious Further Education organisation to serve the education and training needs of South Hampshire.

“It’s an exciting new start and will bring many benefits to our students and staff, businesses and local communities.

"We will pool all our resources and expertise to enhance the range and quality of courses in this region.”

Kaye, formerly principal and CEO at Fareham College, added: "We also look forward to delivering enhanced pathways into higher levels of study and work; increasing the supply of skills; meeting employers’ needs and supporting our region’s economy to grow.

"Our ambition is to create a new and vibrant college, better able to meet the economic and social mobility challenges that the region faces."

Kevin Briscoe, former chair of Governors at Fareham College said: “I am delighted that this three-college merger has been achieved.

"The new SHCG will pay huge dividends to students and staff, while also benefiting our local businesses and communities.

“Everybody involved in this merger is confident that we have the resources and determination to establish an exceptional Further Education college fit to meet the needs of the future.”

Natalie Wigman, former chair of Eastleigh College Board of Governors, said: “By uniting our resources, we can enhance the range of provision and the quality of courses, allowing our students to thrive in this new environment.