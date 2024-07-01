Journalism taught by Journalist Expert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article was written by Ella, Grace and Lily-Rose from Portsmouth Grammar as part of the Portsmouth Youth News Day.

On Monday the 24th of June students from five different schools assembled at the hosting school Portsmouth Grammar School (PGS) to take part in a one day Youth News Event. Once having received a presentation all about journalism and its many uses, the students started to write their own articles about current affairs in their local community.

During the talk from the Editor in Chief of The News, Mark Waldron, the students were immersed within the new possibilities of future careers. After learning that journalism is a much more social topic than most people would assume straight away, the pupils discovered that pursuing journalism means you can meet a whole new breadth of people, varying in culture, age, and lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst the young writers chased some of their first articles to the root of success, working in groups or alone, we gathered the opinions of various teachers taking part. Ms Hart, teacher at the Portmouth Grammr School, reinforced the benefits of the event: “The way we report on the news is changing; it's important to learn reporting skills from experts.”

Year 7 pupils from across the city working together

During other discussions about the exciting profession, pupils were enlightened as to how journalism is quite the pillar in our society, informing people what is happening in the world, and even locally. Without it nothing could be fully confirmed as true, or even reliable.

To end the day students remarked that: “The event was most eye opening and intriguing to a fresh generation of potential future writers.”