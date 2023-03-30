Jurassic Park got T-rex's mouth wrong says new research from University of Portsmouth

Scientists have instead found that many predatory species would have had scaly, lizard-like lips covering and sealing their mouths.

Theropod dinosaurs, a group of two-legged dinosaurs which includes the velociraptor as well as birds, were previously thought to have lipless mouths where visible upper teeth hung over their lower jaws, similar to the mouth of a crocodile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But an international team of researchers now believe these dinosaurs had lips similar to those of lizards and their relative the tuatara – a rare reptile found only in New Zealand.

A juvenile Edmontosaurus disappears into the enormous, lipped mouth of Tyrannosaurus. Picture by Mark P. Witton

The scientists examined the tooth structure, wear patterns and jaw morphology of lipped and lipless reptile groups and found that theropod mouth anatomy and functionality resembles that of lizards more than crocodiles. They said this implies lizard-like oral tissues, including scaly lips covering the teeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The researchers said these lips were probably not muscular, like they are in mammals, as most reptile lips cover their teeth but cannot be moved independently or curled back into a snarl.

Co-author Dr Mark Witton, from the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘Dinosaur artists have gone back and forth on lips since we started restoring dinosaurs during the 19th century, but lipless dinosaurs became more prominent in the 1980s and 1990s. They were then deeply rooted in popular culture through films and documentaries — Jurassic Park and its sequels, Walking With Dinosaurs, and so on.

T-rex skull and head reconstructions Picture by Mark P Witton

‘Curiously, there was never a dedicated study or discovery instigating this change and, to a large extent, it probably reflected preference for a new, ferocious-looking aesthetic rather than a shift in scientific thinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’re upending this popular depiction by covering their teeth with lizard-like lips. This means a lot of our favourite dinosaur depictions are incorrect, including the iconic Jurassic Park T-rex.”