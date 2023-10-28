Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kellogg’s is offering schools across the UK grants to invest in any aspect of their breakfast clubs - including equipment, food and learning materials.

This comes as 15 per cent of parents from the South East admit their children do not always have breakfast in the morning.

Pupils at St Alfege School, Greenwich, enjoy the Kelloggs Breakfast Club.

Cliffe Woods Primary School in Kent was one of the latest schools to receive a grant from Kellogg’s this year, in its annual Breakfast Club Awards.

The school was able to spend the money on better kitchen facilities, which has allowed them to offer a wider variety of breakfast.

Heather Murphy, Kellogg’s breakfast club manager, said: “We are proud to have supported thousands of breakfast clubs up and down the country for 25 years.

“They contribute vastly to improving children’s school attendance and attainment, as well as alleviating hunger in some cases.

“It’s not just the children that benefit – it’s a lifeline for parents too.”