Kellogs is offering schools £1,000 grants to improve breakfast clubs at schools
School breakfast clubs in Portsmouth could get their hands on a £1,000 cash windfall to help support their vital work.
Kellogg’s is offering schools across the UK grants to invest in any aspect of their breakfast clubs - including equipment, food and learning materials.
This comes as 15 per cent of parents from the South East admit their children do not always have breakfast in the morning.
Cliffe Woods Primary School in Kent was one of the latest schools to receive a grant from Kellogg’s this year, in its annual Breakfast Club Awards.
The school was able to spend the money on better kitchen facilities, which has allowed them to offer a wider variety of breakfast.
Heather Murphy, Kellogg’s breakfast club manager, said: “We are proud to have supported thousands of breakfast clubs up and down the country for 25 years.
“They contribute vastly to improving children’s school attendance and attainment, as well as alleviating hunger in some cases.
“It’s not just the children that benefit – it’s a lifeline for parents too.”
Kellogg’s is this year celebrating 25 years of supporting breakfast clubs. In that time, the scheme has helped 5,000 schools to support 500,000 children, with donations totalling £5 million.
The business has also increased the size of its Breakfast Club Programme across the UK, expanding the number of schools supported in 2023 by another 50 percent.