St Vincent College in Gosport celebrates achievements of learners who have overcome challenges

A celebration ceremony has recognised dedicated students who have overcome challenges in a bid to secure an education.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 15:47 BST
Staff and students from St Vincent College’s Adult Community College have celebrated the achievements of learners who have overcome barriers including addiction, homelessness and mental health issues at a special event.

The Gosport college has worked with the Society of St James, which supports vulnerable adults, to help learners rebuild their lives through education.

Tara Walton, a tutor and assessor at the college, said: “Many of our learners have not been in education since school and have encountered many barriers to learning.

Pictured: Learners, families, St Vincent College staff and invited guests at the celebration event at Buckland Community Centre in PortsmouthPictured: Learners, families, St Vincent College staff and invited guests at the celebration event at Buckland Community Centre in Portsmouth
“The team at the Adult Community College, along with the Society of St James, in particular Paul Allen and Jim Cook at Re-fit, work with these learners to support them in finding their way through a variety of accredited qualifications. We are immensely proud of every single person and wanted to celebrate their many achievements.”

Councillor Tom Coles and his wife Nikki, the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, and Mayor of Gosport Councillor Martin Pepper, were among the guests at the ceremony, which also included the learners’ proud family and friends.

After a buffet and speeches the learners had their chance to have their photographs in graduation caps and gowns to celebrate their achievements.

Pictured: St Vincent College’s Adult Community College staff Izzy Gooding, left, Tara Walton, centre and Ginny Thompson with Mayor of Gosport Martin Pepper, Portsmouth’s Lady Mayoress Nikki Coles and Lord Mayor Tom Coles.Pictured: St Vincent College’s Adult Community College staff Izzy Gooding, left, Tara Walton, centre and Ginny Thompson with Mayor of Gosport Martin Pepper, Portsmouth’s Lady Mayoress Nikki Coles and Lord Mayor Tom Coles.
Tara said the event, at the Buckland Community Centre in Portsmouth, was an emotional and uplifting occasion.

She added: “Many of our learners are now in paid employment or voluntary roles giving back to the community and supporting others. For some, they have stayed with us and continue to learn, develop, and grow.”

