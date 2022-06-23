Advanced Resource Managers is hosting an open day for its apprenticeship program at its Shore House, North Harbour offices from 9am on July 5.

Hosted in conjunction with Key Training, ARM’s apprenticeship provider, the event includes refreshments and a chance to work both individually and as a team.

Candidates are given an opportunity to sell themselves as someone who has the potential to learn the field of recruitment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Training: Successful applicants from ARM's apprenticeship day 2021.

This includes a final presentation to ARM’s hiring managers on something they are passionate about.

Successful candidates will get a job offer shortly after the event – ready to start their paid-apprenticeship in September, leaving their summer free.

Heather Cracknell, CPO of Serocor Group (ARM, Optamor), said: ‘As a company we have always supported the apprenticeship scheme and it’s an excellent way of ensuring growth within our business.

The moment apprentice Lucy Crouch-Ewers had her first offer accepted. Picture: Steve Currie

‘Not only do we bring new employees into the company via the scheme, but we also have several existing employees doing further qualifications via the apprenticeship route, it’s a win-win for us.

‘Every year we hold an apprenticeship day, we work closely with the local community, colleges, and apprenticeship provider and what we have found is that the apprentices are really eager to earn and learn, they work hard, show real commitment and are achieving results quickly.

‘As well as working with the apprenticeship provider we have an award-winning training programme we run ourselves as well as a mentoring/buddy scheme.’