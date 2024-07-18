King’s Academy Brune Park Prom: 23 dazzling and sophisticated pictures from spectacular prom at Guildhall

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 12:19 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 09:11 BST

Students from King’s Academy Brune Park arrived at Portsmouth landmark, the Guildhall, as they celebrated the end of their time at secondary school.

After studying at the Gosport-based secondary school, the year 11 cohort bid farewell to the school by dancing the night away at Guildhall. The prom took place on July 2, 2024 and the students certainly pulled out all of the stops - from elegant outfits to luxurious cars, the prom was a showstopper.

Here are 23 amazing pictures from the King’s Academy Brune Park prom:

Students at King’s Academy Brune Park have celebrated their prom in style. The event took place at Guildhall on July 2, 2024.

1. King’s Academy Brune Park Prom 2024

2. King’s Academy Brune Park Prom 2024

3. King’s Academy Brune Park Prom 2024

4. King’s Academy Brune Park Prom 2024

