A nursery in Waterlooville has been recognised as one of the top 20 in the South East following parent ratings.

Amie Wiltshire, admissions manager at Kingscourt Nursery, said: “As a team we have been absolutely thrilled to achieve a Day Nurseries top ten award.

“What makes this award extra special is that it is based on reviews from our parent community. At the heart of everything we do at Kingscourt Nursery is care. We know each child -their personality, interests and what makes them tick so that we can deliver the most relevant education, care and support The Kingscourt Nursery operates like an extended family where we work together as partners to support children to thrive.

“Sharing practice and making the setting as transparent as possible is an absolute passion of mine and my team. Parents and carers especially in the younger years of a child’s learning career should feel as much part of the learning journey as the child.

Kingscourt Nursery, Waterlooville, has been rated in the top 20 nurseries in the South East of England.

“The reviews that we received from parents for this award recognised and supported our ethos and learning intentions which is so pleasing.

“The reviews also highlighted very clearly what an amazing, highly experienced, passionate team we have at Kingscourt. It has been wonderful to celebrate our team, children and learning at Kingscourt through this award.”

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money. Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Kingscourt Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the South East of England!