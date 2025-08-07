Thousands of year 11 students will be heading to their secondary schools for one last time on Thursday, August 21 to collect their GCSE results after sitting their first set of major exams earlier this year. This comes after the A Level results were released last week (Thursday, August 14), which saw both the proportion of students getting top grades and the overall pass rate rise this year.

The News has put together a gallery featuring the latest Progress 8 scores and GCSE results which were published in April.

The Progress 8 Score measures the progress students make from the end of key stage 2, which is the last year of primary school, to the end of key stage 4, which is when students take their GCSE exams. The score is calculated by comparing a student's GCSE scores to the national average and they are based on a student's performance in eight qualifications. A school’s Progress 8 score is always rounded to 2 decimal places and a score above 0 means that pupils are doing better than average while a score below 0 means pupils progress is less than average.

Under the newest GCSE grading system, which ranges between 9 and ungraded, a grade 4 is considered a standard pass while a 9 is higher than an A*. If a student receives anything lower than a grade 4, it will be deemed a fail in that subject.

Take a look at the 2024 GCSE results and Progress 8 scores for 28 secondary schools in the area:

Schools Take a look at the Progress 8 scores and GCSE outcomes at secondary schools across Portsmouth and its surrounding areas ahead of GCSE Results Day.

Ark Charter Academy School Portsmouth Ark Charter Academy School has a Progress 8 score of -0.32 which is described as well below average and 35.3 per cent of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and Maths in their GCSE exams in 2024.

St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth St Edmunds Catholic School has a Progress 8 score of 0.66 which is described as well above average and 68.6 per cent of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and Maths in their GCSE exams in 2024.

Priory School, Portsmouth Priory School has a Progress 8 score of -0.55 which is well below average and 34 per cent of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and Maths in their GCSE exams in 2024.