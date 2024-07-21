Law at Chichester is number one for second year running in National Student Survey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Law at the University of Chichester has been ranked first out of 112 institutions in the National Student Survey (NSS) for the second year running.

The NSS invites final-year students to reflect on their time at university and provides valuable feedback which helps universities to improve.

The University of Chichester as an institution ranked in the top 20 universities in England for teaching, feedback and assessment.

The Law Department at the University surpassed all other Law schools in the country in its NSS subject rankings, being named:

Amy Elkington, Senior Lecturer in Law at the University of Chichester

1st out of 112 institutions for overall average positivity

1st for teaching on my course

1st for mental wellbeing

1st for assessment and feedback

1st for academic support

1st for student voice.

Amy Elkington, Senior Lecturer in Law said: “I am absolutely delighted that the Law degrees at the University of Chichester have once again been ranked first in the country by the National Student Survey for overall student positivity.

“As a Law department we place huge importance on teaching and learning, and putting our students at the centre of everything we do. We are keen to hear their feedback and use this to continue to grow a successful and thriving Law provision that meets the needs of all our students.

“We have also worked to ensure all learning resources are available for free and are easily accessible. So, I am very pleased that we have been ranked first this year for student satisfaction for our learning resources.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed the University of Chichester is number one in the UK for student satisfaction in Law by The Complete University Guide League Table 2025.

To find out more about Law at the University of Chichester, visit: www.chi.ac.uk/law