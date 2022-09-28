News you can trust since 1877
League table success for University of Portsmouth ‘demonstrates progress’ towards long-term goals

PORTSMOUTH’S university has jumped up an ‘important’ league table.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 7:00 pm

It has improved its position in The Guardian University Guide 2023, published on September 24, rising eight places to 67th in the overall table.

Professor Graham Galbraith, university vice-chancellor, said: ‘I am extremely pleased to see us rise once again in a significant nationally recognised and important league table.

Vice-chancellor Graham Galbraith of the University of Portsmouth.

‘[The] ranking and other recent performance assessments demonstrate progress towards our long-term ambition to be the top modern UK university and in the top 100 young universities in the world.’

University of PortsmouthPortsmouth