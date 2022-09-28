League table success for University of Portsmouth ‘demonstrates progress’ towards long-term goals
PORTSMOUTH’S university has jumped up an ‘important’ league table.
It has improved its position in The Guardian University Guide 2023, published on September 24, rising eight places to 67th in the overall table.
Read More
Read MoreFree gardening session at Havant centre will show how to add bursts of colour to...
Professor Graham Galbraith, university vice-chancellor, said: ‘I am extremely pleased to see us rise once again in a significant nationally recognised and important league table.
Most Popular
‘[The] ranking and other recent performance assessments demonstrate progress towards our long-term ambition to be the top modern UK university and in the top 100 young universities in the world.’