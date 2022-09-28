Dobbies’ Havant store will welcome visitors to its Grow How session on Saturday, October 1 at 10.30am.

Hosted by local Dobbies' gardening experts, the session will showcase the perfect plants for autumn tubs and baskets, how customers can create an instant colour display, and top maintenance tips as we approach the cooler months.

Marcus Eyles, horticultural director at Dobbies.

Marcus Eyles, horticultural director at Dobbies, said: “Autumn is one of our favourite seasons of the year at Dobbies and it’s a prime time for gardening.

‘Not only can you add bursts of colour to brighten your garden, but it’s also a great chance to get ahead and prepare for spring.