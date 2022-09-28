Free gardening session at Havant centre will show how to add bursts of colour to your garden this autumn
A HAVANT garden centre is set to host a free session on seasonal gardening tips.
Dobbies’ Havant store will welcome visitors to its Grow How session on Saturday, October 1 at 10.30am.
Hosted by local Dobbies' gardening experts, the session will showcase the perfect plants for autumn tubs and baskets, how customers can create an instant colour display, and top maintenance tips as we approach the cooler months.
Marcus Eyles, horticultural director at Dobbies, said: “Autumn is one of our favourite seasons of the year at Dobbies and it’s a prime time for gardening.
‘Not only can you add bursts of colour to brighten your garden, but it’s also a great chance to get ahead and prepare for spring.
‘We’re committed to sustainable gardening, and we hope our free autumn gardening Grow How session will not only inspire Havant gardeners to carry on with their efforts as the season changes, but also encourage more people to take up gardening for a blooming 2023.’
Visit events.dobbies.com.