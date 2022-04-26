After entering Havant Academy into a global contest showcasing how schools promote student reading app Sora, librarian Joanna Parsons was ‘thrilled’ to discover that her application had won the school $250.

The OverDrive (the parent company of Sora) School Stars 2022 contest asked schools to share their best visual or virtual Sora display.

Joanna Parsons, school librarian at Havant Academy, with the Sora display.

In her application, Miss Parsons said: ‘In our library, I try to keep displays exciting and new. The Sora displays in our library are attached.

‘The “Bookflix” display, with an obvious nod to Netflix, features lots of Sora books that are now films or TV series on Netflix and other viewing platforms.

‘The other display, on the library’s front desk, shows eBooks and audiobooks that are available on Sora that also have Accelerated Reader quizzes as we use both in our school to promote a reading culture.’

Havant Academy’s displays were selected as the runner-up of the Best Visual/Virtual Displays category, winning the school $250.

Miss Parsons said: ‘We are always on the lookout for ways to get new stock for our library and like to keep an eye open for competitions.

‘When I saw the School Stars competition by Overdrive, I had to enter the school to show how Sora has breathed new life into our library stock and the way we read - and listen to - books.

‘I am thrilled we've been recognised by Overdrive to come runners up as it is a global competition, open to all schools who use Sora.

‘We will spend the money on book and audiobook suggestions by our school librarians.’

Year 7 and 8 pupils at Havant Academy were each given a personalised bookmark with their Sora log in.

Headteacher Craig Noble said that the school is ‘delighted’ that the students’ efforts have been recognised.

He said: ‘The prize money we have received will go towards purchasing even more resources for the Havant Academy library.

‘We aim to ensure the whole school community can enjoy and nurture their own literacy journey.