Whilst in the waiting room, they began chatting and found that they had more in common than they had initially thought, and by chance they ended up back at the hospital on the same day for their operations.

Sue began experiencing problems with her vision in both eyes a year ago, but she said that she was told that the NHS were only operating on people who’s vision was severely impaired so she decided to wait.

Left to right: Beverley and Sue

Fast forward a year and Sue noticed that her vision was getting worse and a friend recommended Optegra Eye Hospital. Within a few weeks, she had her appointment, which is part of the reason as to why she has found a new friend in Beverley.

Sue said: ‘Beverley and I were sitting next to each other in the reception area at our initial consultation and we started to chat. She had recently moved to the area from London and was looking for sociable activities in the local area. I love dancing, in fact I used to be a dance instructor, so mentioned the Silver Steppers musical theatre group in Chichester. We got on so well that Beverley decided to come along and give it a try.’

Beverley said: ‘I loved Zumba classes in London and wanted to find something similar following our relocation. Sue mentioned the group she attends and it sounded fun, so the next week I went along. I had a wonderful reception from everyone and thoroughly enjoyed it. I now go regularly and have met some lovely new people – I am so lucky to have met Sue at Optegra.’