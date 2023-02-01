Friendship has blossomed after two women meet ahead of their cataract surgery
FRIENDSHIP has blossomed in a very unique place for two women who had something in common.
Beverley Gray, 75 from Hayling Island, and Sue Lee, 78, from Chichester, were both referred for cataract surgery at Optegra Eye Hospital Hampshire.
Whilst in the waiting room, they began chatting and found that they had more in common than they had initially thought, and by chance they ended up back at the hospital on the same day for their operations.
Sue began experiencing problems with her vision in both eyes a year ago, but she said that she was told that the NHS were only operating on people who’s vision was severely impaired so she decided to wait.
Fast forward a year and Sue noticed that her vision was getting worse and a friend recommended Optegra Eye Hospital. Within a few weeks, she had her appointment, which is part of the reason as to why she has found a new friend in Beverley.
SEE ALSO: Fareham family's heartbreaking ordeal after loved one died in Thailand bike accident - and the journey to bring him home
Sue said: ‘Beverley and I were sitting next to each other in the reception area at our initial consultation and we started to chat. She had recently moved to the area from London and was looking for sociable activities in the local area. I love dancing, in fact I used to be a dance instructor, so mentioned the Silver Steppers musical theatre group in Chichester. We got on so well that Beverley decided to come along and give it a try.’
The pair have been attending dance classes together and as well as finding friendship with each other, Beverley has also met others at the dance classes.
Beverley said: ‘I loved Zumba classes in London and wanted to find something similar following our relocation. Sue mentioned the group she attends and it sounded fun, so the next week I went along. I had a wonderful reception from everyone and thoroughly enjoyed it. I now go regularly and have met some lovely new people – I am so lucky to have met Sue at Optegra.’
Optegra Hampshire consultant surgeon, Javier Bardavio, said: ‘It was a pleasure to treat both Mrs Lee and Mrs Gray. Cataract was affecting vision for both of them. It is a very common condition but which can have a big impact, such as making driving difficult and affecting independence, confidence and hobbies.’