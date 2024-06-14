Little faces Nursery in Waterlooville to close next month following unsuccessful search for new manager
Little Faces Nursery is located on the Havant and South Downs College (HSDC) campus near Waterlooville and has been open since 2000. The nursery looks after up to 70 children aged between 0 and four and it has been described as a ‘nurturing, stimulating and engaging’ setting by Ofsted following its 2019 inspection.
The nursery, which is run by HSDC, has announced that it will be closing its doors from next month due to inappropriate staffing. The nursery will officially close on July 23 which is in line with the end of the academic school year for Hampshire. Mike Gaston, principal and CEO of HSDC, said: “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close the South Downs nursery provision. Little Faces was originally scheduled for closure on Thursday 20 June 2024, however, we have extended the operation until Tuesday 23 July 2024, aligning with the end of the academic school year for Hampshire County Council and enabling a smoother transition.
“The decision to close Little Faces has not been taken lightly, however, the recent resignation of our highly valued nursery manager has left us with a need to recruit and despite our best efforts, we have been unable to attract qualified applicants to fill this crucial role.”
The closure will mean that parents who currently have children attending the nursery will have to find alternative child care arrangements. There will also be job losses as a result of the closure meaning that staff will have six weeks to find new jobs.
Mike added: “We have sought to appoint both interim and permanent management and have been unsuccessful in our efforts. Without a suitably qualified Nursery Manager, Little Faces will be in breach of its statutory safeguarding obligations as set out in the Early Years Foundation Stage statutory framework. We cannot continue to operate in these circumstances as the safety and well-being of the children is paramount to us.
“Our top priority has always been the safety and security of the children. Without a qualified manager in place, we cannot fulfil our statutory safeguarding obligations. The ongoing national staffing challenges have raised concerns about maintaining legal ratios and ensuring the safety and well-being of our children. Therefore, it is essential that we maintain the highest standards of care, and unfortunately, the current situation prevents us from doing so.
“While it saddens me to make this decision, it is a necessary one. Our responsibility for the children’s safety outweighs all other considerations. If we cannot guarantee their well-being, we should not remain open.
“We understand that this news may be disappointing, however, our commitment is to reassure those affected during this transition, offer guidance, and provide information on alternative childcare options available in the area - Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”
