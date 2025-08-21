LIVE: GCSE updates as thousands of Hampshire students receive exam results
As the summer holidays start to come to an end, thousands of teenagers will be preparing for their next chapter at college and sixth form - and today’s the day (August 21) youngsters find out how they fared in their first set of major exams.
GCSE results day comes one week after A Level results day, which saw both the proportion of students getting top grades and the overall pass rate rise this year.
Students and families will be heading to their school, usually between 8am and 9am, to collect their results, which can be opened there or at home.
The exams, which were previously graded using a letter system, are now graded from 9 - 1, with 9 being the highest grade and is higher than an A*, meaning fewer students achieve this level.
Generally, a grade of 4 is considered a standard pass while a 5 is considered a strong pass, and a score of 7 or up roughly aligns with getting the old A grade.
The New will be visiting a number of secondary schools this morning - follow our live blog for updates: