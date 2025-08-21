Secondary schools across Hampshire will be welcoming year 11 students back one last time as they collect their GCSE results.

As the summer holidays start to come to an end, thousands of teenagers will be preparing for their next chapter at college and sixth form - and today’s the day (August 21) youngsters find out how they fared in their first set of major exams.

Exams

GCSE results day comes one week after A Level results day, which saw both the proportion of students getting top grades and the overall pass rate rise this year.

The exams, which were previously graded using a letter system, are now graded from 9 - 1, with 9 being the highest grade and is higher than an A*, meaning fewer students achieve this level.

Generally, a grade of 4 is considered a standard pass while a 5 is considered a strong pass, and a score of 7 or up roughly aligns with getting the old A grade.

The New will be visiting a number of secondary schools this morning - follow our live blog for updates: