Live

LIVE: GCSE updates as thousands of Hampshire students receive exam results

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 06:55 BST
Secondary schools across Hampshire will be welcoming year 11 students back one last time as they collect their GCSE results.

As the summer holidays start to come to an end, thousands of teenagers will be preparing for their next chapter at college and sixth form - and today’s the day (August 21) youngsters find out how they fared in their first set of major exams.

Exams placeholder image
Exams

GCSE results day comes one week after A Level results day, which saw both the proportion of students getting top grades and the overall pass rate rise this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Students and families will be heading to their school, usually between 8am and 9am, to collect their results, which can be opened there or at home.

The exams, which were previously graded using a letter system, are now graded from 9 - 1, with 9 being the highest grade and is higher than an A*, meaning fewer students achieve this level.

Generally, a grade of 4 is considered a standard pass while a 5 is considered a strong pass, and a score of 7 or up roughly aligns with getting the old A grade.

The New will be visiting a number of secondary schools this morning - follow our live blog for updates:

LIVE: GCSE Results Day

Key Events

  • Thousands of students will collect their GCSE results this morning
  • The exams will be graded between 9 - 1, with 9 being the highest grade
Related topics:GCSEHampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice