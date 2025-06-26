Local college named the best T Level provider in the region

A recent report by the Department for Education has confirmed that HSDC’s T Level provision is the best in the region, and the ninth best nationally. This is according to the report that put HSDC’s T Level pass rate at an impressive 91.3%.

126 students at HSDC achieved a T Level in 2023-24, making the College the eight biggest provider of the qualification in the country.

T Levels, first established in 2020, are strong technical qualifications developed in consultation with employers to ensure that their curriculum prepares students for the modern workplace. Overall, 80% of the course is spent in a classroom, with the other 20% being spent in an industry-related work placement.

HSDC’s campuses at South Downs and Alton College offer a wide variety of T Levels for those seeking an alternative to A Levels. From Engineering to Animal Care, Business to Health & Nursing, the options for this exciting technical qualification at HSDC are diverse and rewarding.

Alton College's Early Years T Level has been particularly successful, with 100% of students attaining a high grade.

An area where HSDC’s T Levels have seen particularly exceptional success has been in its Education & Early Years Course at Alton College. This is a two-year course, produced in partnership with employers including Action for Children, that seeks to prepare students for a career in the education sector.

Last year, 100% of the Early Years students achieved a high grade, with 63% being awarded Distinctions (triple A at A Level equivalent), and 37% being awarded Merits (triple B equivalent). This far exceeds the national average grades for the Early Years T Level , which saw 81.7% of students achieving a high grade last year.

Speaking about the outstanding success of the T Level, Alton’s Assistant Principal for Curriculum, Ashley Grute said:

“We are delighted that our students are able to achieve such fantastic results on this T level. The fact that they all achieved such high grades gives so many opportunities to them, from employment and apprenticeships to studying at university in subjects such as Primary Education or Early Years & Childhood. This showcases the true value of T Levels at HSDC - it’s a diverse qualification that opens up many doors to young people.”

Speaking about what these T Level results mean for HSDC, Paul Carter, Assistant Principal for Curriculum at South Downs said:

“T Levels have significantly boosted our vocational and technical offerings. They've become a crucial stepping stone for our students, leading them to skilled employment, degree apprenticeships, and university. The combination of projects, specialist skills development, and the key industry placements effectively supports their progression into their chosen careers.”

To find out more about studying T Levels at HSDC, please visit: https://www.hsdc.ac.uk/study-with-us/t-levels/