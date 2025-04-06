Local Educator Wins National Award for Inspiring Creativity in Children Fareham and Portsmouth
Local entrepreneur and former teacher Jenny Mattingley has been recognised on the national stage, winning the prestigious Education Champion award at The Creation Station’s annual conference yesterday.
Jenny, who runs popular Create Clubs in primary schools across the PO6 and PO16 areas, was praised for her dedication to nurturing creativity, confidence, and imagination in children through her engaging after-school clubs.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to receive this award,” Jenny said. “It means so much to be recognised for something I’m so passionate about. Seeing children thrive through creative activities is the most rewarding part of what I do.”
Create Clubs offer children the chance to explore art, design, and hands-on fun through themed activities that support learning and self-expression. With the growing popularity of her clubs, Jenny is now looking to expand to more schools in the local area.
Interested schools can get in touch via email at [email protected] to bring Create Club to their pupils.
With a background in education and 13 years of experience as a SEND teacher, Jenny’s sessions are inclusive, accessible, and full of joyful learning opportunities for all children.