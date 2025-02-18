Local MP discusses democracy and community with Meon Junior School pupils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Year 6 pupils at Meon Junior School on Shelford Road, Milton, were given a unique opportunity to engage with their local MP, Stephen Morgan, during his recent visit to the school.

The visit provided an exciting chance for pupils to learn more about democracy, ask questions about local issues and share their thoughts with their elected representative.

Mr Morgan was warmly welcomed by staff and pupils as he toured the school and spoke with students about their learning experiences.

During his visit, children had the chance to ask him about his role as an MP, the workings of Parliament, and the importance of young voices in shaping the future.

Stephen Morgan MP (Centre) and Christing Turner Head of School (Left) with children from Meon Junior School TSAT

Christine Turner, Head of Meon Junior School, expressed her appreciation for the visit, saying:

“It was fantastic to welcome Stephen Morgan to Meon Junior School and provide our pupils with the opportunity to engage with an elected representative. Experiences like this help inspire young people to take an active interest in their communities and the wider world.”

The visit also allowed discussions around local community issues, with pupils expressing their views on topics important to them. This included the current plans to close a local children’s facility, Stubbington Study Centre, where the pupils presented Mr Morgan with letters that they wrote to support the community-wide campaign to prevent its closure.

Ensuring that the school provides opportunities for its pupils that align with its core values, the visit encouraged pupils to act with thought and bravery by believing in themselves to speak up and respond to matters that are important to them.

Christine Turner, added:

“Having worked at this school for many years, I have seen first-hand the impact this centre has on children and the opportunities it provides for them. They get to explore an amazing natural learning environment, have enriching experiences away from home and make wonderful memories growing up."

Reflecting on his discussions with the pupils, Stephen Morgan MP, said:

“Stubbington Study Centre has provided life-changing opportunities for children across Hampshire for decades. It’s a brilliant community asset which benefits all children, including those from our city centre who sometimes don’t get much interaction with nature.

“I fondly remember my experiences there as a child. It’s a place where you make memories for life, so it would be intensely disappointing if it was to close.

“The loss of this facility would be deeply felt by schools, families, and communities alike, which is why I’ve written to the County Council asking they think deeply about this decision.”

Meon Infant and Junior School continues to prioritise providing enriching experiences for its pupils, ensuring they feel empowered to be part of the conversations that shape their community.