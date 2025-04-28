Local special school shines as King's Academy Lord Wilson scoops double TES Awards shortlisting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exciting news has broken for the local educational community as King's Academy Lord Wilson, a special school serving boys with Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs from Gosport and the wider area, has been recognised on a national stage. The school has been shortlisted in not one, but two categories for the prestigious TES Schools Awards, often hailed as the ‘Oscars of education’.

The nominations highlight the exceptional dedication and talent within the school, with Dr Nigel Matthias, the Headteacher, being shortlisted for the Special School Headteacher of the Year award, and Mrs Jackie Lunt recognised in the Teaching Assistant of the Year category.

The TES Schools Awards celebrate the very best in UK education, spanning state and independent schools from early years through to secondary. An expert panel of leaders in the field meticulously reviewed a wealth of entries across 22 categories, acknowledging the remarkable work being done in classrooms and school communities nationwide.

This double shortlisting is a significant achievement for King's Academy Lord Wilson and a source of immense pride for the local community. Speaking about the news, Dr Nigel Matthias expressed his delight, stating: "This is absolutely fantastic news, not just for King's Academy Lord Wilson, but for Gosport and for all the pupils we serve across Hampshire. It’s a testament to the unwavering commitment and hard work of every single member of our team – from our dedicated teaching assistants like Mrs Lunt, to our teachers, support staff, and governors. We are incredibly proud of the positive impact we have on the lives of our students, and this recognition on a national platform is truly wonderful."

A student working hard in the school's new gym.

The shortlisting of both the Headteacher and a Teaching Assistant underscores the holistic approach and collaborative spirit that defines King's Academy Lord Wilson. It highlights the crucial role that both leadership and frontline support play in creating a nurturing and effective learning environment for students with complex needs.

Jon Severs, Editor of Tes Magazine, commented on the high standard of nominations this year, emphasising the importance of recognising the "fantastic work that's been done in education across the academic year."

The winners of the TES Schools Awards will be announced at a glittering ceremony on 20 June at the Grosvenor Hotel in London. Regardless of the final outcome, this double shortlisting is a resounding endorsement of the exceptional work being carried out at King's Academy Lord Wilson, bringing well-deserved recognition to the school, its staff, and the Gosport community it so diligently serves. This achievement shines a bright light on the dedication to providing outstanding education and support for young people with SEMH needs in our local area.