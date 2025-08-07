Local students urged to access free exam results careers advice this August
Whether students get the grades they were hoping for or not, professionally qualified careers advisers are available to offer impartial guidance and support to help them make informed decisions about their next steps.
The helpline will run from Thursday, August 14 to Saturday, August 30, and is open:
- Monday to Friday, 8am–8pm
- Saturday, 10am–5pm
Anyone needing support can call 0800 100 900 for free.
Advisers can help with a wide range of topics, including:
- Re-sits, re-marks, and appeals
- Sixth form, college, or university options
- Apprenticeships and vocational training
- Gap year plans
- Employment and career advice
Support is also available online through webchat and tailored content at: nationalcareers.service.gov.uk
A spokesperson for the National Careers Service said: “We know that exam results time can be stressful for young people and their families. Whether plans have changed or you’re still figuring out what to do next, our expert advisers can help you understand your options and move forward with confidence.”
Local parents and carers are also encouraged to make the most of the free support available, especially if they are helping their child explore alternative routes or make quick decisions about their future.