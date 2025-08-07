Local students urged to access free exam results careers advice this August

As A Level and GCSE results days approach, young people are being reminded that free, expert careers advice is just a phone call away – thanks to the National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline.

Whether students get the grades they were hoping for or not, professionally qualified careers advisers are available to offer impartial guidance and support to help them make informed decisions about their next steps.

The helpline will run from Thursday, August 14 to Saturday, August 30, and is open:

Monday to Friday, 8am–8pm

Saturday, 10am–5pm

Support is just a call or click away – the National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline offers expert advice online and over the phone to help students plan their next steps after receiving their results.

Anyone needing support can call 0800 100 900 for free.

Advisers can help with a wide range of topics, including:

Re-sits, re-marks, and appeals

Sixth form, college, or university options

Apprenticeships and vocational training

Gap year plans

Employment and career advice

Support is also available online through webchat and tailored content at: nationalcareers.service.gov.uk

The National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline offers personalised support to help students understand their options and make informed decisions about their future.

A spokesperson for the National Careers Service said: “We know that exam results time can be stressful for young people and their families. Whether plans have changed or you’re still figuring out what to do next, our expert advisers can help you understand your options and move forward with confidence.”

Local parents and carers are also encouraged to make the most of the free support available, especially if they are helping their child explore alternative routes or make quick decisions about their future.