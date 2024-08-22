Mayville High School GCSE results: Delight as students celebrate their results - in pictures

By Kelly Brown
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 17:03 BST
Delighted Mayville students were celebrating their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 22) with the school delighted with its bumper success.

Mayville High School said it was ‘delighted’ with its results with 91 per cent of all GCSEs taken passed, and the Southsea school in St Simons Road achieving a 100 per cent pass rate in English.Headteacher, Rebecca Parkyn, said: "These results are a product of the consistent hard work of our pupils and the professionalism of our staff. While we celebrate these achievements, we also acknowledge the challenges faced and the effort required to reach this point.

"We are incredibly proud of all our pupils, who have achieved brilliant results this year, and are now heading off to college. We congratulate them all on their accomplishments and wish them the very best as they move forward into the next stage of their education.”

