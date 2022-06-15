Meon Infant and Junior Schools celebrated the trial which aims to limit the amount of non-essential traffic near schools during pick-up and drop-off times to create safer routes to school.

The programme was introduced by Portsmouth City Council in 2021 to try to create a safer place to live, study, work and travel.

To mark its launch, the schools welcomed guests including Portsmouth Football Club’s Nelson and Stomper, the School Streets mascot and local community police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meon Junior and Infant School celebrated the 'School Streets' programme set up by Portsmouth City Council.

The school also welcomed back previous students who now attend The Portsmouth Academy to volunteer and walk children into school.

Meon Infant and Meon Junior Schools’ trial will take place over seven weeks in which traffic and congestion will be minimised on Shelford Road and Crofton Road.

Parents, pupils, staff and visitors will be encouraged to walk or cycle to school as research has shown that pupils who walk and cycle to school are more alert and readier to start the day in comparison with those who travel by car.

Meon Junior and Infant School celebrated the 'School Streets' programme set up by Portsmouth City Council.

Halfway through the trial, the community will have a chance to share their experience and feedback through a survey which will be found on the schools’ websites.

Sara Paine, headteacher at Meon Junior School said: ‘I am really pleased that the schools can be part of this exciting city project.

‘Our children are always thinking of ways to reduce our carbon footprint as well as improve our physical health and wellbeing.

The School Streets pilot will give our children the opportunity to do both of these things’

Meon Junior and Infant School celebrated the 'School Streets' programme set up by Portsmouth City Council.

Councillor Suzy Horton, cabinet member for children, families and education, and deputy leader said: ‘I'm really excited about welcoming Meon Infant and Junior Schools into Portsmouth's School Streets community during National Walking Month. Now in its second successful year, our School Streets trials continue to receive positive support from parents, pupils and school staff as they enjoy the benefits of safer, quieter streets around the schools with cleaner air for everyone.’