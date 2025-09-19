Meon Infant School celebrates ‘Good’ Ofsted outcome following school improvement

Ofsted has praised Meon Infant School for its “passion for education and the community” as the school celebrates ‘Good’ in all areas.

The school, on Shelford Road in Milton, was recognised for the progress it has made earlier this year since its last inspection in 2022, where the school was issued a “Requires Improvement” grading.

The report highlights the caring and supportive environment created for children, as well as the positive steps leaders and staff have taken to strengthen safety and wellbeing across the school.

The inspectors identified that pupils are happy going to Meon Infant School, saying: “Teachers greet pupils warmly as they walk into class… [and] support pupils to stay focused on their work and encourage them to ask for help if they feel unsure or worried about something.”

Executive Headteacher Sara Paine (L) and Head of Meon Infant School Ruth Vonk (R) celebrate with children.

Ofsted commented on the school’s high expectations of pupils, recognising that “learning to read is a priority and they [the children] read every day” and “the school's investment in building positive relationships” has a positive impact on pupil behaviour for learning and outcomes.

Other strengths within the report included: “Teachers are well trained and have thought carefully about how to deliver the curriculum to their pupils. Teachers teach children to read successfully. Highly trained staff teach phonics daily.

“The school promotes a culture of positive attendance. It celebrates pupils’ regular attendance and punctuality. It works supportively with families to address any barriers to attendance.”

Meon Infant School also believes in the importance of continued professional development for all staff to support children in being their best selves.

Children celebrate Meon Infant School's Ofsted outcome.

The report stated that leaders have a “passion for education and the community that sits at the heart of all they do for the pupils at Meon Infant School” and that with support from Thinking Schools Academy Trust “the school continually develops its staff” who “value the development the school provides” and therefore building an environment “where everyone is learning all the time.”

Tio, a pupil at the school, said being at Meon Infant School makes him happy: “This is my favourite school, because when I come in and see my lovely teachers and can play with my friends, it makes me happy, and I always come out with a smile on my face.”

Sara Paine, Executive Headteacher at Meon Infant School, welcomed the outcome: “We are absolutely delighted that Ofsted has recognised the incredible progress made at Meon Infant School. This ‘Good’ rating in all areas is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the strong support from our families and the wider community.

“This report reflects our shared belief across Thinking Schools Academy Trust that every child deserves the very best start in life, and we will continue striving to ensure Meon Infant School is a place where everyone is learning, thriving, and happy.”

Ruth Vonk, Head of Meon Infant School, added: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see Meon Infant School’s commitment to reading and attendance recognised so clearly in this Ofsted report.

"Ensuring that every child learns to read confidently and fluently is one of the most powerful ways we can support their future success, and the school’s daily phonics teaching and investment in staff training is making a real difference.”

Read the full Ofsted report on their website.