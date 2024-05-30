Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A nursery in Fareham has been recognised as one of the best early years settings in the South East.

The daynurseries.co.uk website acknowledges some of the best nurseries across the country following parent ratings. This year, Meoncross Nursery has been ranked in the top 20 for the South East and it has been described as a setting where children receive an ‘excellent standard of care’.

The nursery takes in children from the age of two and a half and they frequently offer open days for parents.

Sarah Chalmers, head of early years at Meoncross, said: “We are thrilled to once again be awarded with a Top 20 Day Nurseries Award.

“Thank you to our hugely supportive parents for their kind words about our Nursery and a big 'thank you' to the wonderful Nursery team, including our specialist teachers, for all their hard work, expertise and enthusiasm, ensuring our Nursery is an exceptional experience for our youngest children."

Meoncross Nursery in Fareham has been rated on of the Top 20 nursery settings in the daynurseries.co.uk awards.

Kingscourt Nursery, in Waterlooville, has also been recognised as a nursery in the top 20 for the south east. The awards aim to highlight some of the best early education settings across the country and in order to be in with a chance of being recognised, parents have to nominate their favourite nursery.

“Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.