Mermaids and pirates take to the stage at Portsmouth High Prep School as young pupils give ‘successful’ performance
A CITY school was taken over by a crew of swashbuckling pirates and a glamorous pod of sophisticated mermaids as young pupils gave a ‘successful’ performance on stage.
Children from Years 3 and 4 of Portsmouth High Prep School performed a tale about a feud between pirates and mermaids to parents, visitors and staff.
Charlotte, a Year 4 pupil, said: ‘I so enjoyed our play and loved acting the part of Gangrene, especially when I made people laugh.’
Fellow Year 4 pupil Lucie said: ‘Being the parrot was such fun.
‘I really liked the colourful costume and singing a solo was an amazing experience.’
Year 3 student Cinnamon in Year 3 added: ‘I liked both the songs and the acting. Dancing to Pool Party in front of the audience was good, especially when the music got faster and faster.’
Mrs Newcome, a Year 4 teacher at the school, said: ‘I am so proud of all the children after their amazing performance.
‘They have worked so hard and grown in confidence week by week throughout the rehearsals which has been wonderful to witness.
‘I hope their success inspires them to continue with drama as they move up through the school.
‘Thank you so much to all the staff and technical crew for their support in making the production such a success.’