Portsmouth prep pupils’ bake sale raises hundreds to help children in Ukraine

Portsmouth High School Prep’s head girl team organised a cake sale to raise money for Ukraine, raising in excess of £500.

The pupils played games at break time and held a huge cake sale after school.

Evie Morgan, head girl, and deputy head girls Harriet Thomson, Charley Boyd, and Holly Haggard used their organisational skills and marketing tools to design posters and gather cakes to make the whole day a huge success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Harriet Thomson, deputy head girl, Evie Morgan, head girl, Charley Boyd, deputy head girl, and Holly Haggard, deputy head girl.

Money raised on the day will be given to Save the Children, as the girls wanted to raise money for their ‘School in a Bag’ kits for Ukrainian children.

Evie said: ‘It was an amazing opportunity to be able to help the children in Ukraine.

‘We all enjoyed baking and selling the cakes.’

Some of the cakes were blue and yellow, reflecting the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron