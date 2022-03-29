Portsmouth prep pupils’ bake sale raises hundreds to help children in Ukraine

KIND-HEARTED youngsters from a city school have raised hundreds of pounds for Ukrainian children.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 7:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 7:49 pm

Portsmouth High School Prep’s head girl team organised a cake sale to raise money for Ukraine, raising in excess of £500.

The pupils played games at break time and held a huge cake sale after school.

Evie Morgan, head girl, and deputy head girls Harriet Thomson, Charley Boyd, and Holly Haggard used their organisational skills and marketing tools to design posters and gather cakes to make the whole day a huge success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

From left: Harriet Thomson, deputy head girl, Evie Morgan, head girl, Charley Boyd, deputy head girl, and Holly Haggard, deputy head girl.

Read More

Read More
'Incredible' 16-hour long event, Rave 4 Ukraine, in Southsea to raise 'important...

Money raised on the day will be given to Save the Children, as the girls wanted to raise money for their ‘School in a Bag’ kits for Ukrainian children.

Evie said: ‘It was an amazing opportunity to be able to help the children in Ukraine.

‘We all enjoyed baking and selling the cakes.’

Some of the cakes were blue and yellow, reflecting the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

PortsmouthUkraineMoney