The Portsmouth Academy has been awarded Microsoft’s Showcase School status due to its One:One initiative, where every student joining the school has a laptop to complete their work.

One:One devices make previous lesson notes more accessible and enable teachers to engage more directly with students.

The academy is the first in Portsmouth to receive the Showcase Schools status, and it is one of 50 across the country.

Hajar Bellazrak delivers an assembly to children at Meon Junior School about the benefits of their One:One scheme.

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, said that the accreditation is a ‘fantastic achievement’ for the school.

He added: ‘As the first school in Portsmouth to receive this status, it's great to see staff passionate about closing the city's digital divide with their innovative approach in preparing students with the digital skills they need to succeed in life - through the use of their One:One devices.

‘The work of the academy is aligned with the city's ambition to become a place where people wish to invest, live, and learn.’

Students using OneOne devices in their classroom.

Hajar Bellazrak, the academy’s Digital Learning Ambassador, says it has taken more than two years to get to this moment.

She added: ‘We are pleased to be in this position, thanks to a lot of hard work from students and staff throughout the school.

‘Being a Microsoft Showcase School is all about being part of a huge network of schools globally, so we can learn from other schools when it comes to the delivery of teaching digitally, but we’re also able to help other schools alike.’

The devices are currently being used by Year 7 and 8 pupils with the plan to have every year group using them in lessons.

Vice principal Kev Burns said: ‘Being a Microsoft Showcase School and having One:One devices for every student is the best opportunity to improve their life chances.

‘All of our evidence is pointing to the fact that these devices are having a significant impact on student learning, student attainment, and student engagement.

