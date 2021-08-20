Military preparation school students to set sail on adventure in tall ship from Portsmouth

The Jubilee Sailing Trust has partnered with the Motivational Preparation College for Training to offer six students the chance to sail on its tall ship, SV Tenacious, pictured.

Global sailing charity, the Jubilee Sailing Trust (JST) has partnered with the Motivational Preparation College for Training to offer six students the chance to sail on its tall ship, SV Tenacious.

The adventure will take place over the course of two voyages, with the first eight-day trip departing from Portsmouth to Dartmouth on August 28.

The follow-up voyage will be from Jersey to London over nine days from September 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While on board, students will be taught a host of seafaring skills and will learn how to tackle challenging weather conditions while at sea.

Patrick Fleming, chief executive of JST, said: ‘The JST’s vision is about offering equal opportunities to all through sailing experiences on board Tenacious. She’s the only tall ship in the world to be designed, built and sailed by a mixed ability crew – which means she is fully accessible and can be crewed regardless of physical ability or experience on the water.’

‘We’ve seen groups of young people change through their experiences and given them valuable life skills which they then use to progress their goals, whether that is in confidence, or developing leadership ability. The partnership with the MPCT is perfect for us as we share that vision of inclusion and encouragement.’

The MPCT has a college based in Hilsea. But there are also others as part of the organisation dotted across the country.

Huw Lewis, chief executive of college organisation, was delighted by the partnership and added: ‘Many of the young people who enrol on MPCT programmes have not had a positive experience during their time in compulsory education, which then presents a lack of self-esteem and confidence to fully engage in educational programmes. Without considerable support through organisations like the JST, these students would fail to achieve their individual goals.

‘I firmly believe that our mutual desire to support young people to become better citizens will only improve through this collaboration.’