More than 8,600 people have signed a petition to fight plans to close a much-loved outdoor education centre and replace it with a new children’s home.

Fareham Borough Council has joined growing calls for Stubbington Study Centre to be saved with 8,689 people, at the time of writing, having signed a change.org petition against Hampshire County Council’s proposal.

As previously reported by The News, the county council has launched a consultation over its plans to create the children’s home to meet the increasing need for residential care to support the most vulnerable children and young people locally and nationally.

Stubbington Study Centre | Hampshire County Council

It would replace the aging Swanwick Lodge, the county council’s only specialist children’s home, providing a safe, secure, therapeutic environment for the most vulnerable children from Hampshire and across the country with an increase capacity of 18 children.

If approved, the outdoor learning activities currently provided at Stubbington Study Centre, including residential visits for schools and other groups, would need to cease in September 2025.

The prompted the launch of a Save Stubbington Study Centre campaign which can be supported by visiting website www.stubbybiscuit.co.uk where you can sign the petition and complete the county council's official online consultation form.

Conservative-run Fareham Borough Council said that the centre is a “well-attended” and “much-loved” community facility that has served children across the region for almost 90 years.

Entrance to Stubbington Study Centre | Google Streetview

Executive leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Simon Martin, said: “I was extremely surprised to hear the news about the proposals from Hampshire County Council to close the Stubbington Study Centre. While I appreciate that there is an increasing need for facilities offering specialist residential care, this should not be to the detriment of this thriving community hub.

“I will be strongly encouraging Hampshire County Council to continue their search for an alternative site in order to protect the future of the Study Centre. I will also be seeking a meeting with the Hampshire County Council Cabinet Member to express my reservations in the meantime.”

A change of use on the site will require planning permission to be granted, and Fareham Borough Council said the planning committee will “carefully” consider the application.

In the meantime, schools, other organisations, and residents have until Monday, February 10, to share their feedback using the online form on the county council’s website. Alternatively, responses can be emailed directly to [email protected].