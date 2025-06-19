New global partnership formed between the University of Portsmouth and Roots IVY Academic Network

The University of Portsmouth is set to offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to students at Roots IVY International College and the IVY College of Management Sciences in Pakistan

The University of Portsmouth in England has entered into a new international agreement with Roots IVY International Collegeand the IVY College of Management Sciences, part of the Roots IVY Academic Network in Pakistan, offering programmes currently unavailable to Roots IVY students.

The partnership will give students in Pakistan the opportunity to access a wide range of the University’s undergraduate and postgraduate courses locally, removing the need to travel to the UK.

Students will be able to study a range of academic offerings, including top-up programmes for students studying Higher National Diplomas (HNDs).

Neha Mudassir and Professor Graham Galbraith

This international agreement was signed on the 2nd of June by Chris Chang, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global Engagement and Student Life) and Neha Mudassir, CEO for IVY Academic Network.

Roots IVY group is a prominent private educational provider in Pakistan approved by the Higher Education Commission, designed according to modern international standards and operating across Pakistan.

The partnership will give Roots IVY students the opportunity to study a range of disciplines not readily available to students currently, enhancing their skill sets and providing them with the best possible opportunities to flourish in their future careers.

Students who successfully complete the programmes will be awarded a University of Portsmouth qualification. As successful transnational education (TNE) graduates, individuals will embody the distinctive University of Portsmouth education - demonstrating academic excellence, global perspective, and professional readiness, while completing their studies in Pakistan.

Professor Graham Galbraith said: “We are proud to partner with Roots IVY Group, an institution that shares our dedication to academic excellence, innovation, and meaningful impact. This collaboration will open up exciting global opportunities for students currently studying in Pakistan, by offering them opportunities that are not available to them at present.

“This partnership aligns closely with our broader commitment to widening participation in higher education and extending the reach of our distinctive learning experience to those who may not have the opportunity to pursue a University of Portsmouth qualification in the UK. It also reflects a core priority within our new strategic plan to enhance global access.”

Chris Chang added: “At Portsmouth, international collaboration is central to our mission and strategy. This partnership will offer international students outstanding learning opportunities, paving the way for a prosperous future.”

Roots Ivy Academic Network’s CEO Neha Mudassir celebrated the agreement, adding: “Roots IVY, the brainchild of my mother Dr Khadija Mushtaq, has been a pioneer in bringing Transnational Education to Pakistan. This partnership with the University of Portsmouth continues our mission to provide inclusive, world-class education - accessible right here at home.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion - core values that drive everything we do at Roots IVY. By offering globally recognised degree pathways through the University of Portsmouth, we’re enabling students to access transformative education without leaving Pakistan.

"All our partnerships are exclusive, and the University of Portsmouth collaboration is no exception. With its strong ties to the football club, this partnership will make sports a defining USP for Roots IVY."

These new programmes, which will launch in September 2025, represent a key milestone in the University of Portsmouth’s strategy to develop meaningful global partnerships that deliver tangible benefits to students whilst continuing to grow as a diverse international community.