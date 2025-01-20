New Portsmouth MP discusses keeping talent local on school visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth North’s new MP discussed apprenticeship and university options, and how to keep talented young people in the area during a visit to a city secondary school on Friday 10th January.

Amanda Martin said she was “inspired” by the high-quality, employer-led technical education and motivated students at UTC Portsmouth.

Students at the Ofsted ‘outstanding’ college told Martin, who was elected last July, how their attendance had improved because of the University Technical College’s combination of academic and employer-led technical study, which motivated them to learn.

Like all 44 UTCs across England, UTC Portsmouth was developed from the ground up with employers, who helped design the curriculum so it meets the needs of local industry and who deliver projects for young people to enhance their technical skills.

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin (front-right of the left hand group), Baker Dearing Chief Executive Kate Ambrosi (centre), UTC Portsmouth principal James Doherty (furthest right) and students.

UTC Portsmouth is looking to recreate this provision in Southampton, after the government in 2023 approved its application to open another University Technical College in that city.

An example of the specialist provision which sets UTC Portsmouth apart is its cutting-edge engineering studio, which Martin toured and found somewhat nostalgic, as she trained to teach design and technology before becoming a primary school teacher.

Guiding the MP on her visit was James Doherty, UTC Portsmouth’s principal, and Kate Ambrosi, the chief executive of the Baker Dearing Educational Trust, which supports the whole UTC network.

After touring the London Road school, Martin sat down with Doherty, Ambrosi, and a group of students to discuss issues affecting UTC Portsmouth and the young people.

The students discussed their career ambitions and how the college was supporting them to achieve them. One student said she chose UTC Portsmouth due to its links with the Royal Navy, which she intends to join.

The cost of attending university was another point that Martin spoke about, on top of how to bring down the cost of local housing so talented young people can stay in the city.

Also discussed was the government’s ongoing Curriculum and Assessment Review, with UTC Portsmouth and Baker Dearing stressing that the unique UTC model of employer-led technical education helps prepare young people for apprenticeships and technical university courses, which are vital for growth-driving industry sectors.

Last year, a fifth of UTC leavers nationally progressed to apprenticeships, 66 per cent of which were at higher or degree level; compared to a national average of five per cent. Forty-seven per cent of UTC leavers progressed to university last September, with 72 per cent of those young people progressing to a science, technology, engineering or maths course.

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin said:

“It was an inspirational visit, hearing how the UTC partners with key local employers to address the chronic skills gap in the city and, crucially, encourage students to find careers in the local area.

“I was especially delighted to hear from female students determined to seek a career in engineering, such as one who choose to study at the UTC because of its strong links with the Royal Navy.”

Principal of UTC Portsmouth James Doherty said:

“We were over the moon to welcome Amanda Martin MP to UTC Portsmouth, to meet with students and see how we are supporting our local area.

“Her keen interest in our students’ futures, and her background as an education practitioner, gave us confidence that Amanda will be a great supporter of local schools.”

Chief Executive of the Baker Dearing Educational Trust Kate Ambrosi commented:

“It was great to hear from such enthusiastic students, who are a credit to UTC Portsmouth and the area, and to forge links with such an engaged local MP.

“Baker Dearing is supporting the development of a UTC in Southampton, so young people there can benefit from the same high-quality, employer-led technical provision.”