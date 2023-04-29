The school will provide 315 new places and space for eight pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) pupils.

Berewood Southern Primary School, which is the proposed name, will be built on the new estate which has been built west of London Road. It is set to open in 2025 and would admit up to 30 children in Year R (age 4+), a total of 45 pupils a year. A planning application is set to be submitted by Hampshire County Council in May.

An artist's impression of the new school. Picture: Contributed

The demand for school places in the area has come from the 3,000 new homes. The county cbuilt Berewood Primary School in September 2014, which offered 420 places.

Architectural plans for the new school show two Year R classes, three KS1 classes, the main hall and the kitchen, among other facilities rooms on the ground floor. On the first floor, there would be five KS2 classrooms.

The school would have visitor cycle stands for four cycles, two shelters for 18 cycles, three scooter racks for 24 scooters, two spaces for powered 2-wheelers, Year R, KS1 and KS2 independent playgrounds, an outside dining space, a wildlife study, an allotment, and a sandpit/stage.

A Hampshire County Council spokesperson said: ‘The public consultation ran from March 10 to April 7 and received two comments. The consultation also included a public drop-in session on March 23 which enabled valuable discussion and feedback.