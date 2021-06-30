New University of Portsmouth training programme will help senior managers boost business performance and growth

Help To Grow: Management aims to boost business performance

Running a business at the moment is tough. The University of Portsmouth’s Help To Grow: Management is a 12-week programme, 90 per cent funded by the government and designed to allow participants to complete it alongside full-time work.

The in-depth, high-quality curriculum will build your capabilities in leadership, innovation, digital adoption, employee engagement, marketing, responsible business, and financial management.

By the end of the programme you will develop a business growth plan to help you lead your business to release its potential.

Facilitated by small business experts from leading university business schools, this practical programme takes place over three months and will include both online and face-to-face sessions, alongside peer support and mentoring.

You’ll work with business experts from the University of Portsmouth Business School, plus a range of facilitators from other real businesses.

To be eligible, you must be in a senior management role (a decision-maker and/or member of the senior management team), with at least one direct report.

The business you work in must have been operating for at least a year and have between 5-249 employees.The Help To Grow: Management programme is being delivered by a consortium of business schools across the UK.

The programme is accredited by the Small Business Charter (SBC) and is supported by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

A fee of £750 will be collected by the business school once you have been accepted on to the programme.

Only one person from the same company can attend the programme and they must be a senior leader. Please note that places are limited and because of the high demand for places you must be able to commit to attend all sessions.

If you’d like to take part, or if you just have a question about it, please get in touch with our team [email protected]

We are running an online introduction on Monday July 5 where you will be able to find out more about Help To Grow: Management. We will be joined by members of the delivery team and some participants who successfully completed our Small Business Leadership Programme earlier this year.

To book your place, please visit port.ac.uk/events.

Teaching power puts us in global top three

The University of Portsmouth’s Business School has been named as the third-most influential in the world by the Financial Times.

Portsmouth Business School was ranked alongside Harvard and Sloan at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) based on ‘teaching power’ — a new measure of how much their academics’ work is used on other business courses.

The ranking, compiled for the Financial Times by Open Syllabus, a US non-profit organisation, tracks the extent to which the work of academics and their business schools is assigned to students. It provides a different measure to the citations received from researchers in academic journals.

The textbook Organisational Behaviour in the Workplace, by retired Portsmouth academic Laurie Mullins, is the fifth-most highly-cited text in business, marketing, accounting and economics courses.