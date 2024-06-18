New “wider” and “safer” pathway created for schoolchildren in Waterlooville to promote walking and cycling
The pathway will cover parts of Gauntlett Park, a green open space located west of the school. Children from Morelands Primary School in Crookhorn Lane, Waterlooville, will see a new path to their school from Gauntlett Park to create safer access. Currently, Gauntlett Park only has one footpath that is not linked to the school, so children need to cross the grass to access the school.
Havant Borough Council’s planning committee has given the green light to build a shared lane. This lane will be accessible to both pedestrians and cyclists, further promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.
It will be a three-metre concrete surface-wide footpath connecting to the existing footpath crossing the park. It will also create forked access to the southeastern corner of the site and connect to the school. As part of this project, the existing footpath will be transformed. It will be replaced with a three-metre-wide concrete surface, providing children with a safe and comfortable route.
The existing lighting columns will also be removed, and five new ones will be installed, ensuring visibility and safety along the path. Cllr Elaine Shimbart and Cllr Gwen Robinson said the proposal, put forward by applicant Alfred Nortey of Hampshire County Council, will benefit the school and accommodate many users in the park.