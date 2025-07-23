Newlands Primary Academy set to open with Headteacher celebrating Ofsted outcomes

++ Newlands Primary Academy ready to SHINE++ ++Glowing Ofsted report for Newlands Primary Academy Headteacher++ ++ Newlands Community Celebrations++

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newlands Primary, the new-build school on the Berewood development, Waterlooville, opens its doors on 04 September to Year R children. Mrs Thornton, Headteacher has been busy preparing to welcome the school’s first pupils, creating an engaging and inspiring environment, where the school values are to SHINE (Safety, Honesty, Inclusion, Nurture, Effort).

Talking about the opening, Mrs Jennifer Thornton said ‘I feel excited, privileged and honoured to be selected as the inaugural headteacher for Newlands Primary. I believe the school should be at the heart of the local community, and I will work to ensure our collaboration enriches lives and creates shared opportunities’. ‘As part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust family, I have been supported by a team of people dedicated to ensuring pupils will feel welcomed and nurtured where they will have fun learning, feel inspired and thrive.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Collaboration is of key importance to the Trust’ said Mrs Jennese Alozie, CEO and commented that ‘the Trust places a high value on ensuring all its staff have the skills and knowledge to deliver high quality education and respond swiftly and flexibly to meet pupil needs’. Jennese went on to say that ‘this was recognised at a recent Ofsted visit of Fernhurst Primary, with Jennifer Thornton as Headteacher, judging the school to be good in all areas and outstanding for personal development. ‘Inspectors praised the school’s calm environment, high expectations, and the rich experiences offered to pupils’ with pupils arriving ‘eager to begin their school day’.